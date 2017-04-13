Info kit available for persons with Parkinson’s disease

Tooele resident Barbara Royal, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, said she was unconscious one night and taken to the emergency room at the hospital.

“I wish I would have had one of these kits,” Royal said. She referred to a kit provided for free by the National Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. It includes an ID bracelet, medical alert card, medication form, Parkinson’s disease fact sheet and reminder slips.

“I was in ICU for two days and don’t remember a thing,” she said. “I wasn’t prepared to go to the hospital; this kit is important.”

The bracelet lets responders know that you have a card in your wallet or purse with vital information, she said. Another card in the kit lists medications to avoid if taking Parkinson’s disease medications.

“My favorite is the card stating ‘I am not intoxicated, please call family or physician for help,’” Royal said. “You start losing your balance and walk like you are drunk.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement, according to mayoclinic.org. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand.

Royal said forms are provided in the kit to list medications, current health conditions, surgeries, allergies, doctors, family and important phone numbers.

She said an informational, easy-to-read booklet is included in the kit that answers many questions people with Parkinson’s disease may have.

“Hospitals will need to treat your Parkinson’s in addition to what you are admitted for,” Royal said. “They (hospital) also need to know the importance of having your PD medication on time, every time.”

Royal, who is 84 years old, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009 and moved to Tooele City from Murray in 2014 to be closer to family. She said there continues to be an increase in the number of people with Parkinson’s.

“One thing is people are living longer,” she said. “It usually sets in after age 50, but some young people do get Parkinson’s. We started a support group out here about two years ago so people with Parkinson’s would have a place where they can talk about their experiences and learn more about their situation.”

There are about 25 people in the support group, which meets the third Friday of the month in the Tooele Applied Technology College boardroom at 1 p.m.

“We have a variety of speakers including doctors and other medical experts,” Royal said.

Those who would like a kit can call (800) 473-4636 or visit www.awareincare.org.

Royal said people with Parkinson’s should be “kit ready.” April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.