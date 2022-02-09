Infrastructure Bill Will Improve Utah Communities

One of the main reasons I got into local politics was to try to bring attention to the contamination surrounding Stockton from prior mining operations.

The new infrastructure law that Senator Mitt Romney helped negotiate and pass is already helping improve quality of life for Utahns, including right here in Stockton. Not only will these infrastructure investments help rebuild and strengthen our nation’s roads, bridges, and highways while advancing critical priorities like broadband deployment and clean energy technology, they will also help clean up and restore our natural resources.

In fact, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $3.5 billion for environmental remediation to help clean up 50 Superfund sites across the country. Stockton was lucky enough to be one of the earliest recipients of these funds, which are being used to remove 70,000 tons of lead and arsenic soils from the Jacobs Smelter Superfund Site.

These efforts will go a long way in improving the quality of our air, water, and lands while protecting our environment for future generations of Utahns. As mayor of Stockton, I was especially grateful to Senator Romney for his hard work to pass common sense, bipartisan infrastructure legislation that benefits all Americans.

Thomas Karjola

Stockton