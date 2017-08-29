Initial school enrollment rolls in

There may be only one partridge in a pear tree for the first day of Christmas.

But on the first day of school last week in Tooele County School District, there were seven school board members, 48 administrators/supervisors, 1,189 education support staff, 769 teachers — and 16,747 students on the books, according to school district superintendent Scott Rogers.

The school district’s student information system showed 16,747 students enrolled as of Aug. 25. The number students at this time last year was 15,011.

However, the first-day count traditionally declines by 200 to 500 students after the first 10 days when drops, no-shows, and move-outs are eliminated.

The 16,747 enrollment figure includes approximately 1,800 students enrolled in Blue Peak Online/My Tech High, the school district’s new online kindergarten through twelfth grade virtual online school.