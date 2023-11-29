Dec. 5, 10 a.m. meeting at Tooele County Building ♦

Tuesday, Dec. 5, is the appointed day that the Utah Inland Port Authority will hold a meeting in Tooele County to hear public comment on two Inland Port Project Areas in Tooele County before they vote on adopting the project areas, along with other business.

The UIPA board will convene on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in the Tooele County Council Chambers.

Item 9 on the agenda is a presentation by UIPA staff on the Twenty Wells and Tooele Valley Project Areas. The presentation is directly followed by item 10 — public comment.

If citizens that want to comment can’t make the 10 a.m. meeting, written comment is welcome anytime at https://inlandportauthority.utah.gov/contact/, according to the agenda.

But written comments should be sent before Dec. 5, because items 12 and 13 on the same meeting agenda are, respectively, the adoption of the resolutions to adopt the Twenty Wells and Tooele Valley Project Areas.

The proposed Tooele Valley project area covers approximately 243 acres northwest of where Higley Road meets the railroad right-of-way on the east end of Higley Road. It proposes the use of the former Union Pacific Warner Branch line to bring rail service to the project area.

The Twenty Wells Project Area totals 1,835 acres and is located entirely within the boundaries of Grantsville City. The Twenty Wells Project Area plan also anticipates rail access to the project area.

Both project areas will generally favor light industrial manufacturing, distribution and data center industries, according to the project area plans

During the UIPA board’s Sept. 4 meeting, Tooele County Council chairman Jared Hamner spoke in favor of the proposed Tooele Valley project.

During the same meeting, Grantsville City Manager Jesse Wilson spoke of his city’s support of the Twenty Wells Project Area and the tools the inland port will bring to local economic development, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The agenda for the Dec. 5 meeting and copies of the Inland Port Project Area Plans can be found at https://inlandportauthority.utah.gov/uipa-board-meetings-agenda/.