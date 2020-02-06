Inland port isn’t welcome, says citizens

One says,‘I don’t want to be displaced. Stop picking on Erda’ ♦

The proposed 12,400-acre Tooele Inland Port was the topic of public comment during the Tooele County Commission meeting on Tuesday night at the County Building.

As reported in Tuesday’s Transcript Bulletin, a proposed map prepared by the Romney Group for a potential Tooele Inland Port Project Area shows parcels to be included running from Tooele Army Depot’s boundary south of state Route 112 across from Deseret Peak Complex to near Interstate 80.

Diane Haney, Erda, used the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting to tell the County Commission about her concerns with the proposed port and map.

“Nobody wants the port,” Haney said as she held up a Salt Lake Tribune with an article and map about the proposed Tooele Inland Port. “It talks about smaller communities becoming part of the port. With all the water issues and land use rezones we’ve been struggling with here in Erda, to open up the paper and see this … “

She opened the paper and pointed to a point on the map.

“This is my house. This area is going to have to be condemned,” she said. “You’re going to have to buy my house and I don’t want to be displaced. Stop picking on Erda. Let us have our rural lifestyle and we’ll be good citizens like we always have been.”

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne addressed the subject of the inland port during his commissioner update toward the close of the meeting.

“There really is no formal proposal at this time,” he said. “All we have done is raise our hand and say, ‘If you’re going to have satellite ports, we want to be considered.’”

Satellite ports could be a way of overcoming some of the objections of Salt Lake City residents and officials by downscaling the impact of one large inland port by distributing the port off the four main Wasatch Front counties and sharing the economic development opportunities, according to Milne.

The inland port concept brings goods from coastal seaports inland by rail. At the inland port the goods are off loaded, cleared by customs, and then either stored, processed and eventually shipped out.

Many of the trucks that would carry inland port goods are already traveling through our state and county, according to Milne.

The inland port concept is neither new nor unique to Utah, Milne said.

He explained that major seaports have been encroached by development and don’t have room to expand. Inland ports were developed to provide facilities to process goods that come into these seaports in a timely manner, he said.

“We do not have any definitive plans,” Milne said. “The map by the Romney Group is only the Romney Group stating we’re going to ask other property owners to join them in the port project.”

Milne said he doesn’t know where the talk of imminent domain came from.

“While we are unanimous in our choice to be considered, there has been no talk of imminent domain or displacing people,” he said. “It will be built on privately-owned ground acquired by private companies, not the government. The idea of condemnation is not what we would entertain.”

During the public comment period at the end of the meeting two more citizens spoke.

“I don’t want the port,” said Allison Kipp, Erda. “Many people don’t think that the County Commission listens to the people, so they’re not bothering speaking up. That’s why you don’t hear from them.”

Kathleen Mallis, Erda, referred back to the Salt Lake Tribune article.

“When one opens up the paper and one sees a map, conceptual or not, I don’t think it’s conspiracy theory when some people think something is afoot,” Mallis said. “When they see their home included, it’s not a conspiracy theory at all.”