Inmate found unconscious at county jail dies

A Salt Lake City man has been charged in 3rd District Court in a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 80 in July 2016.

Isaac James Hernandez, 29, is charged with second-degree felony automobile homicide and third-degree felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing justice. The automobile homicide charge is enhanced by criminal negligence due to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Charges against Hernandez were filed in 3rd District Court on Jan. 8 and a warrant of arrest was issued on Jan. 10. The warrant was recalled the following day after Hernandez was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

The accident referred to in the probable cause statement occurred on July 25, 2016, around 2 a.m. near mile marker 77 on I-80. The vehicle, a Honda Civic, left the roadway to the right and struck a two-post highway sign, according to UHP.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels, UHP said. One occupant, 34-year-old Scott Newman, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The remaining occupants were restrained, with two transported by medical helicopter and one by ground ambulance.

One of the occupants, later identified as Hernandez, was outside, walking around frantically and responding troopers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the probable cause statement.

During their investigation, troopers noticed both front seat belts and one of the rear seat belts showed use, the statement said. As Newman was ejected from the vehicle, investigators deemed it unlikely he would have been driving at the time of the accident.

A female passenger stated she had been in the front passenger seat and a male passenger was still restrained in a back seat when troopers arrived, according to the probable cause statement. There were limited interviews at the time troopers responded due to the medical needs of the occupants.

A blood draw from Hernandez at the University of Utah Hospital returned a blood alcohol content of .14, above the legal limit of .08, the statement said. On Aug. 30, 2016, Hernandez met with investigators to discuss the accident.

Hernandez told UHP investigators he was in the rear of the vehicle, while Newman and the female occupant were in the front seats. He also told investigators he was positive that Newman was the driver.

After investigators told Hernandez the airbag deployed and there was possible DNA evidence retrieved from it, he maintained he did not drive the car, the probable cause statement said. Hernandez agreed to submit to a search warrant for DNA collection without incident.

The deployed airbag from the Civic, along with DNA from Newman and Hernandez, was sent to the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services for analysis, according to the statement. The DNA profile was consistent with Hernandez’s DNA profile, excluding Newman as the possible driver.

Based on the evidence, the probable cause statement concluded that Hernandez was driving the Civic at the time of the accident, which resulted in Newman’s death and injuries to the other occupants of the vehicle, and was untruthful with investigators when he told them he was not the driver.

At his court appearance, Hernandez was appointed an attorney and bail was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.