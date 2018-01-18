Inmate found unconscious at county jail

An inmate at the Tooele County Detention Center was found unconscious early Tuesday morning, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The 39-year-old male was discovered not to be breathing following an apparent suicide attempt at 3:39 a.m., a news release said. After lifesaving measures were initiated at the jail, the man was flown to a Salt Lake area hospital in an undisclosed condition.

According to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ray Clinton, the man was still at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

An independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the inmate’s condition is being conducted by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. The investigation is still ongoing, Clinton said.