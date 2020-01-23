Input sought to help create more public transit options in valley

Tooele Transit Open House set for Jan. 30 at Tooele Tech ♦

Public input is being sought for a new transit solutions study to help create more public transportation options in Tooele Valley.

The Tooele Transit Open House will be held Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the North Multi-purpose room at Tooele Technical College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd, Tooele.

According to the Utah Transit Authority, as Tooele Valley continues to rapidly develop, it is “imperative to proactively plan for multi-modal transportation solutions for the growing population.”

In an effort to plan proactively, UTA, Tooele County, Tooele City, Grantsville City, the Wasatch Front Regional Council and Utah Department of Transportation are working together to study potential transit solutions for the area that take into account current and future growth, according to the UTA.

UTA says the study’s objective is to evaluate and recommend transit services to meet the demands of population growth, continue supporting economic development opportunities and maintain regional mobility for connections within Tooele Valley and between Tooele and Salt Lake valleys.

Possible transit routes within the county and the new Midvalley Highway will be discussed. Phase one of the new highway is under construction and will connect Interstate 80 to state Route 138 when completed.

UTA will also discuss bus routes at the open house, as well as schedules of when and where bus stops are located. Currently, there are five different UTA bus stops in Tooele County that have different pick up and drop off times throughout the day. UTA will also discuss the possibility of changing routes or adding different routes to Tooele County.

UTA says the open house will give Tooele County residents an opportunity to voice their opinions on what could be improved, and what means would make travel more effective. The meeting will also be livestreamed on facebook.com/RideUTA at approximately 5:30 p.m.

More information about the study and the open house is available at the project website: rideuta.com/About-UTA/Active-Projects/Tooele-Transit-Study.