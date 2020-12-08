Interim county council names interim manager

Current executive assistant selected for temporary manager ♦

There’s a lot of new things at Tooele County lately: a new form of government, new council members, new county council, new meeting chambers, and now a new — or first — interim county manager.

Following a brief closed session meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the character and professional competence of prospective interim county managers, the interim county council announced the selection of Brittany Lopez as the interim county manager.

“We feel confident in the selection of Brittany for the interim county manager” said council member Scott Wardle, who made the announcement on behalf of the interim county commission.

Lopez has served as the executive assistant to the Tooele County Commission since January 2019.

She is a native of Murray, Utah, who lived in Denver for a while, before getting married and moving to Tooele County. Lopez and her husband have raised their children in Tooele County.

A resident of Tooele County for 21 years now, Lopez said she is here to stay.

“We’re part of the community,”Lopez said. “My husband is a member of the Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department.”

Lopez’s leadership experience includes 20 years with Smith Food and Drug organization, where she worked in store management for eight years and another eight years in a district leadership role — including supervising staff in 22 stores in three states, according to Wardle.

The county has been operating under a three-member commission form of government. Under the three-member form of government the county commission fulfills the legislative as well as executive duties of operating the county.

In November 2018, Tooele County voters approved a local study committee’s recommendation to change the county to a five-member elected county council with a hired county manager. Under this form of government the county council is the legislative body, which hires a county manager to exercise the executive duties of county government.

State law allows the interim county council — the five people that will constitute the county council as of January 2021 — to select an interim county manager who will fill the county manager’s duties until the new council goes through the process of hiring a county manager, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

“That process could take a few weeks or several months,” Tripp said.

Lopez said she hopes the transition to the new form of government will go well.

“I want to help our transition to the new form of government to be as smooth as possible, for both the council and the taxpayers,” she said. “I want to hand off a smooth running organization to the new manager.”

And she has incentive, that new permanent county manager position — Lopez said she’s planning on applying for the job.

Lopez will be paid $10,000 a month as the interim county manager, up until the end of the last pay period in which she serves in that role, according to Tripp.

County Commission members Tripp and Kendall Thomas will become county council members as of January 20201, along with recently elected council members; Jared Hamner, Tye Hoffman, and Scott Wardle.