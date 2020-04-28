Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Artist’s rendering of the exterior of the Tooele Valley Temple.
  • Latter-day Saint temples are considered houses of God, a place of holiness and peace separate from the preoccupations of the world. Artist’s rendering of the lobby.
  • Artist’s rendering of a sealing room in the Tooele Valley. For members of the church the word “sealing” refers to the joining together of a man and a woman and their children for eternity. This sealing can be performed only in a temple.
  • Artist’s rendering of the Tooele Valley Temple celestial room, representative of eternal life with God.
  • Artist’s rendering of an ordinance room in the Tooele Valley Temple. After dedication, the endowment, a bestowing of knowledge and understanding of gospel principles given in temples to faithful Latter-day Saints, will be performed here.
  • Artist’s rendering of the Tooele Valley Temple baptistry. Church doctrine teaches that for those who have passed on without the ordinance of baptism, proxy baptism for the deceased is a free will offering. A departed soul in the afterlife is completely free to accept or reject such a baptism.

April 28, 2020
Interior renderings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Tooele Valley Temple

New renderings have been released showing the planned interior design of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The temple, which was announced in April 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson, will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36 in Erda, Utah. An exterior rendering of the three-story, 70,000-square-foot temple was previously released April 7, 2020.

“These beautiful renderings depict the care and attention to detail that will go into the construction of this house of the Lord,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department. “The temple is our holiest place of worship. We believe this will be a place where Latter-day Saints in the Tooele Valley and beyond can go to obtain peace and divine direction in their lives.”

The design of this temple features a cast stone exterior with copper shingles done in a pioneer style, said Bill Williams, director of temple design for the Church. He and other architects drew details from nearby historic tabernacles in planning for this temple. Additionally, several flowers native to the Tooele Valley—including cliffrose and silvery lupine—are featured throughout the temple in various rooms as well as on art glass and the building’s exterior.

A groundbreaking date for the temple has not yet been set.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Tooele Valley, temples have also been announced in Layton, Orem, Syracuse, Taylorsville, and Washington County. A temple in Saratoga Springs is currently under construction.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies such as marriages that unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity while living.

