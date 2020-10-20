Intermountain Healthcare doubles dialysis capacity in Tooele Valley

New dialysis center will also train and support home dialysis ♦

Dialysis patients in Tooele County will be getting a boost next week.

That’s when Intermountain Healthcare opens their new dialysis center in Northpointe Medical Park.

The 6,600-square-foot Tooele Valley Dialysis has 15 stations in a spacious setting with natural light in Suite 102 of Northpointe Medical Park building B.

Intermountain Healthcare has been providing dialysis service in Tooele County for around 30 years. They started in the old Tooele Hospital. Currently Tooele Valley Dialysis has a seven station facility in the medical offices behind Mountain West Medical Center, according to Terry Stowe, clinical coordinator.

Dialysis is a medical treatment used when kidneys stop functioning normally. When they function normally, kidneys remove waste and excess salts and fluids from the body. Dialysis filters waste from the body while keeping important chemicals balanced.

Dialysis patients typically undergo four hours of dialysis three times per week. The larger facility will allow Tooele Valley Dialysis to expand with Tooele Valley’s growth. The additional stations will also allow more people to receive treatment in Tooele County instead of traveling into Salt Lake County, Stowe said.

Along with dialysis on-site, Tooele Valley Dialysis will train and support both home hemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis at their new facility.

The new Tooele Valley Dialysis facility at NorthPointe Medical Plaza Building B will open on Monday, Oct. 26.

For more information contact Intermountain Healthcare Tooele Valley Dialysis at 801-408-1430.