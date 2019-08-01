Intermountain Staffing changes name after 20 years in Tooele

The name has changed but the faces are the same.

Intermountain Staffing unveiled a new name this week. The company is now known as Ascend Staffing, according to Cathy Stromberg, branch manager of Ascend Staffing’s Tooele office.

“Intermountain Staffing has been in Tooele for 20 years,” Stromberg said. “But the company has grown beyond the Intermountain region, so we’ve changed our name.”

With the new name comes a new mobile app and website, Stromberg said.

Stromberg said she and her staff are staying put in Tooele County.

Ascend Staffing helps match job seekers to employers in Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Utah, Washington, New Mexico and Oklahoma, according to its new website.

Ascend specializes in light industrial, clerical, and non-clinical hospital employment, according to its website.

In Tooele County, Ascend works with around 20 local businesses to place temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct hire employees — full time and part time, Stromberg said.

Ascend’s employer clients include some of Tooele County’s largest employers, she said.

According to the company’s literature, Ascend helps employers control labor costs, provides workforce flexibility, reduces hiring risk, and allows employers to adapt to changing markets conditions. Ascend also helps people achieve their employment goals by finding opportunities and providing support.

“Somebody comes in looking for work and we have openings for welders,” Stromberg said. “We’ll send them over to Tooele Technical College for training and when they get done, we’ll help find them a job. We like partnering with the community to help people.”

Stromberg said she fills a lot of temporary jobs for events.

“We filled a lot of temp jobs for people to set up tents for Country Fan Fest,” she said.

Ascend works with around 30 to 50 prospective employees each month, according Stromberg.

Employers or employees can check out Ascend Staffing’s website at www.ascendstaffing.com or drop in the Tooele office at 1200 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

“We have jobs to be filled right now,” Stromberg said.