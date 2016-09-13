Investigation will check on fire impacts to local sage-grouse

The U.S. Forest Service has formed a team to investigate how a wildfire burning near Vernon has impacted a nearby Greater Sage-grouse population, an official said.

The wildfire, known as the West Government Creek Fire, started on Sept. 2 on the west side of the Sheeprock Mountains by a lightning strike. As of Monday, the fire had reached 4,325 acres and was 75 percent contained, said USFS public affairs officer Loyal Clark.

Thirty firefighters are currently working to contain the fire. They are aware of sage-grouse leks — or nesting areas — located at nearby Government Creek and set up a perimeter accordingly, Clark said.

“We don’t have an estimate on full containment and it’s still actively burning within the perimeter, but there’s nothing that’s burned outside the containment lines,” she said. “There are no [road] closures in effect and no structures threatened at all.”

So far, the fire doesn’t appear to have impacted any known nesting habitat for sage-grouse, said Terry Messmer, director of Utah’s Community-Based Conservation Program and wildland resources professor at Utah State University.

The fire also hasn’t seemed to harm any birds, he said.

“The radio-marked birds and the translocated birds really weren’t affected by the burn,” Messmer said. “They were located on the opposite side of the burn and remained farther to the south, where they were before the burn.”

He added, “It looks like we’ve kind of dodged the bullet this season so far, but clearly there’s a lot of fuel right now. … Hunters and campers [should] use extreme caution.”

Although it doesn’t appear the fire has harmed any birds, the Forest Service still intends to form a rehabilitation team and plan to help the sage-grouse recover from it long-term, Clark said.

“We’re aware of the sage-grouse habitat out there and where they are,” she said. “That [how the fire affected the birds] is something the rehabilitation team will take a look at.”

Historically, sage-grouse have been fairly active in areas that produced a new growth of vegetation after conifers were burned, Messmer said.

“The key thing is getting some cover on there and getting it revegetated,” he said. “Hopefully, with rehabilitation vegetation work, that area that was burned can be turned back into habitat.”

Meanwhile, firefighters anticipate the West Government Creek Fire will continue burning within the containment lines for some time because of the amount of vegetation in the area, Clark said.

The fire has been burning through grass, sagebrush and juniper trees about 10 miles southwest of Vernon, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

Greater Sage-grouse fell under national scrutiny last year when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided not to list the species under the Endangered Species Act.

The sage-grouse had become a candidate for listing under the ESA in 2010 after the Fish and Wildlife Service became concerned about the disappearance or degradation of its habitat and then-insufficient regulating mechanisms for existing habitat, according to Pat Deibert, national sage-grouse conservation coordinator for FWS.

In summer 2015, Utah wildlife officials became concerned about a sage-grouse population living in the Sheeprock Mountains in Tooele County because its numbers continued a downward trend while all other state populations increased.

On March 10 and 11, 2016, officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources relocated 19 birds from a larger sage-grouse population in Box Elder County to the Government Creek area. A month later, officials brought in 21 more birds from a sage-grouse population in Piute County.

One of Messmer’s PhD students, Melissa Chelak, is monitoring how officials’ ongoing conservation efforts affect the Sheeprock sage-grouse as part of a four-year study.

In addition to the bird translocation project, conservation efforts include improving sage-grouse habitat, increasing predator control, and controlling off-trail recreation.