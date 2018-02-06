Investigators search property of missing Eureka teen’s mother

The disappearance of two Eureka teens, ruled suspicious by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, is now viewed as a possible homicide after evidence was discovered on a relative’s property, according to an affidavit for a search warrant unsealed in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell, both 18 years old, were last seen on Dec. 30 and were reported missing on Jan. 2. They left Tooele City following a visit and were returning home in a blue Jeep Cherokee, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

The affidavit, filed to a detective with the Sanpete and Juab Major Crimes Task Force, said the affiant believes property and evidence discovered at the home shared by Powell’s mother and grandmother “is evidence of the crime or crimes” of obstruction of justice, desecration of a dead human body and homicide.

The search warrant, executed Jan. 16, covered “certain property or evidence” including items with DNA, blood or biological material on them, camouflage tie down straps, clothing or other items belonging to Otteson and Powell, and bags, containers, or items “suspected of holding or transporting a dead human body.” The search warrant indicates K-9s and cadaver dogs were also requested in the investigation of the property.

Investigators found the blue Jeep, in which Otteson and Powell were traveling, on Jan. 11 about a half mile southwest of Cherry Creek Reservoir. When Juab County Sheriff’s Office suspended search and rescue efforts on Jan. 16, they deemed the location, recovery and condition of the vehicle as “highly suspicious.”

New details on the recovery of the Jeep were revealed in the search warrant unsealed Monday.

The Jeep was found with two flat tires on the passenger side, with a camouflage tie-down strap stuck in the driver’s side rear spring, the search warrant said. Punctures on the flat tires appeared to be caused by a smaller, flat-shaped object; there was no tear in the sidewall to indicate the tires were moving when punctured.

A witness also reported to investigators that a blue Chevy pickup truck with an emblem decal on the tailgate was seen pulling a Jeep matching the description of the vehicle the missing couple were in. The description of the truck matched one found on the property shared by Powell’s grandmother, mother and their boyfriends.

Investigators found a camouflage tie-down strap in the bed of the truck on Powell’s relatives property that was identical to the one stuck in the leaf spring on the Jeep, the search warrant said.

The search warrant also said Powell’s mother, grandmother and his grandmother’s boyfriend all spoke with investigators, but his mother’s boyfriend refused and remained on the property.

The detective who submitted the warrant said it is suspected the blue Chevy pickup truck was used to “transport, conceal, hide and plant” the Jeep where it was discovered to give the illusion the victims were stranded.