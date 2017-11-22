Iowa woman charged with drug possession after traffic stop

An Iowa woman made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday after she was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in which the driver failed to signal.

Diane Louise Brazell, 51, of Fort Dodge, is charged with second-degree and third-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper noticed a white passenger car traveling eastbound near milepost 58 on Interstate 80 at 9:36 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to a probable cause statement. The vehicle failed to signal prior to changing lanes and the trooper pulled the car over on the right shoulder of the road.

While the trooper filled out a citation, another trooper said he could smell marijuana in the car after speaking with the passengers, the statement said. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers located 10 pounds of marijuana, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, personal use marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

There were four occupants in the vehicle, including Brazell, who was not driving, according to the probable cause statement.

Mathew Allen Leroy Brazell, 23, of Sacramento, California, and Angelica Renee Harris, 25, of Carmichael, California, were charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Tooele County Justice Court.

During her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Brazell was assigned a public defender and bail was set at $10,000. She is scheduled to return to court for a roll call hearing on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.