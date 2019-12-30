1941 ~ 2019

Irene Castagno Seaquist, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Irene was born May 9, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Albert Barnard and Gertrude Mae Castagno. She was the youngest of six children.

She met her sweetheart Kevin at Dugway proving ground and they were later sealed Feb. 7, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. Irene dedicated her life to her family and served everyone around her. She had a special talent for gardening and served for many years in the gardens at Temple Square and Thanksgiving Point. She also served as a garden guide at Temple Square and as a missionary at the Conference Center and the Mount Timpanogos Temple.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Nancy, Albert, Gertrude, Clifford and Elaine; and her son Kristan. She is survived by her husband Kevin; her children Erika, Derek (Mary), Angela, Spencer (Mary); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Traverse Mountain Stake Center, 2030 W. Chapel Ridge Rd., Lehi, Utah. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Grantsville City Cemetery, Grantsville, Utah at 3 p.m. the same day. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com