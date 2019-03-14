Irrigation company board re-elects McCoy, talks winter precip totals

Settlement Canyon to start installing water meters this year, too ♦

The Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company board re-elected a member and discussed the status of water in the county during its annual meeting for shareholders on March 5.

Board member Mike McCoy was re-elected to another three-year term at the meeting, according to irrigation company president Bob Clegg.

Beyond the election of a board member, the poor water year in 2017-18 was a major topic of discussion, Clegg said. Last winter, snowpack was only 49 percent of average and soil moisture was at only 23 percent.

The poor winter precipitation resulted in the irrigation company shutting off service to customers in August, Clegg said.

The outlook after this winter is much better, with snowpack at least 120 percent of average and soil moisture between 32 and 34 percent, according to Clegg.

Despite significantly more snowpack this year, Clegg said a discussion point at the March 5 meeting was conserving water early in the season. He said if someone runs their sprinklers for 30 minutes in the hottest months of the summer, they can dial back the time they use water in the wetter, cooler spring months.

Also during the March 5 meeting, it was discussed that a matching grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will be used to install water meters on some of the irrigation company’s lines this year. The grant is for $75,000, with an equal match from the company.

The Utah Legislature passed Senate Bill 52 on Wednesday, which would require any provider of pressurized secondary water to meter use on new development and develop a plan by December 2019 to meter existing secondary water usage. The bill still needs to be signed by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Clegg said the irrigation company has anticipated there would be legislation to require metering and has already been working toward full metering.

“We’re excited to be making some progress in that,” Clegg said.