Irrigation Company reduces watering times

Seven weeks ago Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company announced restrictions for its water users because the reservoir level was dropping fast.

Those restrictions became even tighter Monday.

“We only have a finite amount of water and we want to make it last as long as possible,” said Bob Clegg, irrigation company president.

“We need people to water quite a bit less than they normally would,” he said. “If the reservoir gets too low, we may need to shut it off. People should water less and let their lawns go a little brown. If we shut off the water, the lawns will be brown anyway.”

Clegg added, “The thing is, we had 50 percent of average snowfall so we basically ended up with no runoff. We used our pumps in the fall and during all of the winter, and we’ve gotten a little water out of springs that we piped down to the reservoir.”

He said shareholders need to cooperate and try to conserve water.

“If we don’t cooperate together, we will all suffer together,” Clegg said.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir currently is at 35 percent of capacity compared to 70 percent at this time last year, according to the most recent Utah Climate and Water Report published by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Tooele City has yet to tighten restrictions for water use, according to Mayor Debbie Winn.

Grantsville Irrigation Company shareholders are limited to 175,000 gallons this year compared to 250,000 gallons last year.

“Some residents have used their allotment for the year,” said Elise Mondragon, office manager. “Because there aren’t any extra shares for lease, we have begun shutting homes off.”

The Utah Climate and Water Report had Tooele Valley reservoirs at 36 percent of capacity on Aug. 1, compared to 58 percent a year ago. Soil moisture was listed at 9 percent compared to 17 percent at this same time last year.

Below is the water restriction schedule for Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company shareholders:

Area 1: For homes east of Main Street and South of 200 South. Even numbered homes allowed to water Monday and Thursdays 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Odd numbered homes, Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Area 2: For homes north of 200 South and East of Main Street. Even numbered homes allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Odd numbered homes, Tuesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Area 3: For homes west of Main Street and south of Vine Street. Even numbered homes allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Odd numbered homes Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Area 4: For homes west of Main Street and north of Vine Street. Even numbered homes allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Odd numbered homes Tuesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Farm schedule: A “farm” is considered two or more acres of adjoining land. Watering is allowed Monday through Wednesday 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Farmers are allowed one sprinkler head for every two shares of water. A farm is considered two or more acres of adjoining land.

Schools, churches and Rocky Mountain Care Center: Watering allowed Wednesday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For scheduling problems call 435-841-9522. Other questions call 435-833-9606.