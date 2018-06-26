Irrigation company tightens restrictions for water users

Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company began water restrictions on Monday, said Bob Clegg, the company’s president.

“The water level is going down really fast and we are not even into the hottest part of the summer yet,” Clegg said. “We can’t go on the way we are going or we will be out of water by mid-August.

“Precipitation was only 50 percent of normal and the snowpack we did have basically just went into the ground and did not reach the reservoir. It’s been pretty tough,” he added.

Clegg said users should conserve water and water their lawns just enough to keep them alive. He said those who use pop-up sprinklers should only water twice a week at 20 minutes each time.

Clegg said the reservoir needs to stay at a certain level to keep fish alive through the winter per an agreement with the Utah Division of Wildlife.

He said the irrigation company is working with Tooele City officials and will notify them of any water restrictions.

Mayor Debbie Winn said the city has not been notified of any restrictions yet from the irrigation company.

Tooele City waters the cemetery, Red Del Papa Babe Ruth field and Aquatic Center Park with Settlement Canyon water.

“We sure would like to be able to keep water in the lines until September,” Clegg said. The irrigation company has 836 shareholders.

Weekend watering restrictions will remain in the place. Shareholders are not allowed to water from 8 p.m. Fridays to 7 a.m. Mondays.

Below is the Water Restriction Schedule:

Area 1: Homes east of Main Street and South of 200 South. Even numbered homes allowed to water Monday and Thursdays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Odd numbered homes, Tuesdays and Fridays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Area 2: Homes north of 200 South and East of Main Street. Even numbered homes allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Odd numbered homes, Tuesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Area 3: Homes west of Main Street and south of Vine Street. Even numbered homes allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Odd numbered homes allowed to water on Tuesdays and Fridays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Area 4: Homes west of Main Street and north of Vine Street. Even numbered homes allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Odd numbered homes allowed to water Tuesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Farm schedule: A “farm” is considered two or more acres of adjoining land. Watering is allowed Monday through Wednesday 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Farmers are allowed one sprinkler head for every two shares of water.

Schools, churches and Rocky Mountain Care Center: Watering allowed Wednesday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.