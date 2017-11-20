We pick up the paper and read about pollution. We have elections and all the politicians talk about growth.

The planning commission and politicians we elect are issuing building permits for houses 30 feet apart. The pollution coming from those houses with one or two cars warming up in the driveway is scary. They better start issuing respirators with the building permit.

When you drive around a subdivision, you will see trash blowing all over the neighborhood. I think it’s about time they clamp down on the developer before they destroy where we live.

Kent Williams

Grantsville