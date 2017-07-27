It has been a busy summer for the clerk/auditor’s office

The Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s Office has been busy this summer. The independent audit was just completed and, while we’re not perfect, we’re pretty good!

The first independent audit performed in the newly formed Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office for 2014 had six findings. This year’s audit had one finding and we are on our way to correcting it.

To see the report, please follow this link www.co.tooele.ut.us/Auditor/budget.htm. It is under “Financial Statements and Annual Independent Audit Reports – 2016.”

Primary election ballots for overseas voters were mailed/emailed the end of June, and ballots to all voters who vote by mail were mailed July 25. If you have not received your ballot by the end of July, and are registered to vote by mail, please contact my office. If you are interested in voting by mail, it’s not too late. Either contact my office for a form, or follow this link to the form www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/pdf/forms/absent_ByMailVoterApplication.pdf. Just as a reminder: the only entities holding a primary election are Tooele and Grantsville cities.

Early voting at the clerk/auditor’s office will begin Aug. 1. For information on polling locations, early voting locations, candidate profiles, and a lot of other election information, please go to the elections website at www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/Elections.htm.

As always, any voter can vote at any polling location or early vote center. Just make sure to bring your ID.

Residents will also receive their 2017 property valuation notice in the mail before the end of the month. If you have any questions regarding your valuation, please contact the appropriate office listed on the notice. Instructions are also included on how to appeal the value if you disagree with it. Please remember that abatements (Veterans, Low Income, Blind, etc.) do not show on the valuation notices. They will be listed on the tax notice received at the end of October.

Tooele County Business Licenses have been processed and most have been renewed. Businesses that have not renewed are urged to quickly do so. There is a 100 percent late fee for each month after the June 30 deadline. If you are no longer in business, please let us know so we can stop contacting you.

For questions or more information, please contact me at mgillette@tooeleco.org or 435-843-3148.

Marilyn Gillette is the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor.