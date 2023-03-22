It just keeps coming down!

You have probably read about the 700 inches of snow that fell on Utah’s ski resorts. Or you may have heard how statewide the “snow water equivalent” in our mountain snowpacks is setting new records.

We have reported on the snow water equivalent in our own mountains here in Tooele Valley that is over 200% of median values.

But it keeps coming down.

With the rain and snow showers that fell today, March 22, the numbers keep rising and more people are asking if it will flood when all that snow in the hills starts to melt. Let’s take a look at the numbers as of March 22, and see what has changed along with a look at what is expected to come in the next seven days.

As of Wednesday morning the snow water equivalent in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek area was at 30.8 inches. That tops the 30-year high, from 1981-2020, of 30.1 inches set on April 18, 1998. The median peak of SWE for the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek area over that 30-year period is 15.9 inches and is usually reached on April 5.

Our reservoir levels have risen, but are still below their 30-year median values for the same time of the year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir, with a 1 kilo acre-foot capacity, was at 37.6% capacity on March 22, 2023. One month ago it was at 35.3% capacity. Its 30-year median for March 22 is 66% capacity. Grantsville Reservoir, which holds 3.3 kilo acre-feet, was at 44.0% capacity on March 22, 2023. One month ago it was at 39.3% capacity. Its 30-year median for March 22 is 57.8% capacity.

For Great Salt Lake watchers, the lake level as of 7:45 p.m. on March 22 was 4,190.9 feet. That’s 2.3 feet above the lowest daily level of 4,188.6 feet set on October 27, 2022.

The Great Salt Lake Strike Force, a group of state government people and university folk, set an optimal target level of between 4,198 and 4,205 for the lake. That means we only have 7.1 feet to go to reach the minimum optimal level for the lake.

But will we have floods?

We’ve been asking that question of local emergency planners and municipal public works staff for almost a month now. The answer hasn’t changed. No matter who we ask, the answer is always, “It depends.” If we get a slow warming spring without a torrential downpour of rain, we might not experience a lot of generalized flooding. If we get a quick thaw in the mountains accompanied by a very wet and rainy spring, all bets are off and we might experience floods.

State, county and municipal officials have recommended that property owners and occupants make sure that their landscaping slopes away from their foundations. Property owners with swells or ditches for drainage should make sure that those swells are cleaned out, including pipes that run under driveways. County and municipal workers have been out cleaning drainage routes and making sure stormwater drains are open and free of debris.

It’s the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared.”

So what is going to happen over the next week weatherwise:

NWS Forecast for: Tooele and Rush Valleys

Issued by: National Weather Service Salt Lake City, UT

Last Update: 309 PM MDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Thursday: A chance of snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Little or no accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Accumulation 1 inch. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Friday: Snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Sunday Night and Monday: Partly cloudy. Lows near 20. Highs around 40.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

