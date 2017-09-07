It was another hot, dry August; but water year is above normal

Precipitation in Tooele City measured below normal for the fourth-consecutive month, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation during August totaled .44 inches compared to the month’s normal precipitation mark of .94 inches, according to data from Ned Bevan, Tooele’s cooperative weather observer for the NWS.

Combined precipitation for May, June, July and August measured 2.34 inches, with normal precipitation for those four months at 4.88 inches.

The water year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 1, and after the first seven months, Tooele measured 30 percent above normal precipitation, according to Bevan.

From October through April, Tooele received 16.39 inches of precipitation compared to a normal of 12.19 inches for those seven months.

However, the meager 2.34 inches of precipitation received during the past four months did move the total for the year up to 19.73 inches. Normal precipitation for this time of the year is 17.07 inches.

For Tooele Valley and West Desert Basins, precipitation in August was below average at 87 percent, which brings the seasonal accumulation to 112 percent of average, according to the Utah Water and Climate Report released Wednesday by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

With the seven months of higher-than-normal precipitation, soil moisture for Tooele Valley and the West Desert is at 13 percent compared to 5 percent at this time last year. Reservoir storage is at 36 percent, compared to 13 percent last year.

On Sept. 1, Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 46 percent capacity, while Grantsville Reservoir was at 36 percent capacity, according to Randy Julander, snow survey supervisor for NRCS.

The average high temperature for Tooele during August was 89.8 degrees with an average low at 61.7 degrees.

The maximum high temperature was 96 degrees on Aug. 3. The minimum high temperature was 69 degrees on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

Minimum low temperature was 54 degrees on Aug. 16.

Today’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows Tooele County as abnormally dry, one stage above moderate drought conditions.