‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ festival continues winter tradition

The annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” festival will be held at the Deseret Peak Complex this year featuring classic Christmas characters, vendors, trees, kid’s crafts, and food.

The event is organized by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a local nonprofit aimed at preventing suicide, and will take place Friday, Dec. 2 from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

At the festival on Friday, there will be vendors, kid’s crafts, and food trucks.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Buddy the Elf will offer breakfast for $5 a plate. Breakfast will end at 11 a.m.

“Buddy the Elf will be running around being funny with syrups up his sleeve,” said Jon Gossett, Life’s Worth Living Foundation founder.

From around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., photos with Santa will be offered for $15. Photos will be printed on site.

“We have a really pretty backdrop for the photos,” Gossett said.

During the festival, there will be a special appearance from Elf on the Shelf, and the Stansbury High School Hope Squad will help in the free craft area where kids will be able to make gingerbread houses.

Several Christmas trees will be decorated and given away to families in need during the event and a George Bailey Award will be given out to a member of the community who has made an impact preventing suicide during the last year.

Also during the festival Saturday, vendors and food trucks will set up shop again.

Admission into the festival is $1 or a can of food for the food bank.

“We would prefer people bring a can of food,” Gossett said.

The festival was created in 2014 after Gossett saw a need in the community around the holidays and after dealing with hard topics, like suicide, all year, he thought the community and the Life’s Worth Living Foundation could use some cheer.

As the name of the gathering suggests, the festival is based on the 1946 movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” about a man named George Bailey who considers taking his life but is visited by this guardian angel before he actually goes through with his plan.

The angel shows Bailey what his town would look like if he hadn’t done all of his good deeds throughout the years. This ultimately convinces him that he should continue living.