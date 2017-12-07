It’s a Wonderful Life Festival will feature Santa and more

Santa Claus will return to Tooele Valley this month when he visits the fourth annual “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival” on Saturday at Deseret Peak Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The jolly old elf was in Tooele last Saturday for the Santa Parade sponsored by the Tooele Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

“It’s a Wonderful Life Festival” runs on Friday from 3-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-6 p.m. at Deseret Peak Complex in the building north of the indoor arena. The event is sponsored by Life’s Worth Living Foundation, which was established in 2014 with a mission of suicide awareness and prevention.

Santa will be in the house for six hours on Saturday and will pose with children for photographs.

“Last year we had Santa available for photos and it was a big hit,” said Life’s Worth Living president Jon Gossett. “People can buy one 5×7 photo for $10 or two 5×7 photos for $15. We will have a beautiful background for the photos with Santa.”

Gossett said this event basically is a two-day Christmas party, and not an event for people to discuss suicide issues. It also serves as a fundraiser for the foundation.

“Another part of the festival that was a big hit last year and is back this year will be an appearance from Buddy the Elf,” Gossett said. “He’s a buddy of mine who used to play in the NFL. He will come out and hang out with us on Saturday.”

Admission to the event is a $1 donation to Life’s Worth Living Foundation or a can of food that the foundation will donate to the Tooele Food Bank.

“We will have 44 crafter booths and vendors with items for people to purchase along with four food trucks,” he said. “We also will have a kids’ craft station and a bake sale. There will be an area where people can make smores.”

Music will fill the building each day, but Gossett could not guarantee its quality. He said that Christmas Karaoke is always a big hit at the event.

The George Bailey brass bell award will also be awarded to a person who has been instrumental in furthering the mission of Life’s Worth Living. It will be presented to two or three individuals on Saturday afternoon.

A line in “It’s a Wonderful Life” movie indicates that “Every time you hear a bell ring, an angel is getting its wings.”

“So we honor those angels in our community,” Gossett said.