It’s back to school for area students

School year begins with two new schools and a third to open in November ♦

Principal Shanz Leonelli stood under a canopy handing out book bags and school-colored wristbands while music blared from an outdoor speaker this morning.

After the students picked up their welcome to school gifts, they walked a red carpet through the front doors of Old Mill Elementary School.

Today was not only the first day of school for Tooele County School District. It was the first day of school for Old Mill Elementary in Stansbury Park.

“I love the newness,” said fourth grade teacher Amy Palmer, who came to Old Mill Elementary from Copper Canyon Elementary. “No one has sat at my desk before. No one has used my keyboard before. It’s all new.”

Palmer, who has been teaching for three years, praised the school’s technology.

From the ActivPanel screens mounted at the front of the room to the dimmable LED lights, the technology incorporated in Old Mill Elementary will make a difference in teaching, according to Palmer.

Palmer said she spent two to three weeks setting up her new classroom.

“The district sent all my stuff over in pallets and I had to unload them and set everything up,” she said.

Down the end of another hallway at Old Mill Elementary, Karen Dunlavy was greeting her second grade students.

Dunlavy has been teaching for 23 years. She came to Old Mill Elementary from Stansbury Park Elementary. Prior to Stansbury Park, Dunlavy taught at Anna Smith Elementary in Wendover.

“It took me a month, working a couple days each week during the summer, to get my classroom set up,” Dunlavy said. “But I really like the new school.”

In the lunch room the kitchen staff was served breakfast and were looking forward to the first lunch.

Courtnie Broadbent, a Utah Valley University culinary arts graduate and who worked at the bakery in Macey’s Food and Drug store for the last five years, said she would be cooking chicken nuggets for lunch.

Outside the building, several parents stopped to take a back-to-school picture of their student using the new building as a backdrop.

Inside the building the hallways were filled with parents and wide-eyed students eager to find their classroom.

Courtney Stewart is the mother of three Old Mill Elementary students who are in kindergarten, second grade, and fifth grade.

Stewart lives near the new school. Prior to this year, her children were bussed to Copper Canyon Elementary.

“It’s nice to have a school in our neighborhood,” Stewart said.

Eryn Rael just moved to the Benson Gristmill area from West Jordan with kindergarten and third grade students.

“This is our first school in Tooele County,” Rael said. “It’s nice having a new school.”

Old Mill Elementary isn’t the only new school in Tooele County to open this year.

Bonneville Academy, a first through eighth grade charter school located on the southeast corner of Village Boulevard and state Route 138, opened its doors for students on Thursday.

“We’re excited,” said Brenda Spearman, a founding member and chairman of Bonneville Academy’s board of directors. “The first day went great. It was successful.”

Bonneville’s curriculum stresses STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math], according to Spearman.

“It’s great that parents and students out here in Tooele County, especially in the north end of the county now, have choices when it comes to education,” Spearman said.

Bonneville Academy and Old Mill Elementary schools won’t be the last schools in the county to open this school year.

Construction workers continue to work on the new building for school district’s Sterling Elementary School, southeast of Vine and Seventh streets in Tooele City.

Sterling Elementary is the amalgamation of Harris and East Elementary Schools. Sterling Elementary started its second year today in the former Harris Elementary building. The new building is scheduled to be completed in November 2017.