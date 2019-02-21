It’s been a ‘busy year’ for snowplow crews

If you think it has snowed more this year than last year, just ask a Tooele County snowplow driver.

As of Feb. 20, county road crews have been called out to plow nine storms compared to seven storms from Jan. 1 to March 4 last year.

“It’s been a busy year,” said Wayne Anderton, Tooele County Road Department supervisor.

The county road department bears the responsibility for all non-state roads in unincorporated Tooele County. That adds up to 400 miles of paved roads and 800 miles of dirt and gravel roads, according to Anderton.

During snow season, Anderton keeps an eye on weather forecasts. He often sets his alarm clock and wakes up in the middle of the night to check weather conditions.

Anderton makes use of modern technology, checking Utah Department of Transportation cameras in Tooele County using an online app. He also makes phone calls to road crew members who live in Vernon and Grantsville to check road conditions.

When the county road crews are called out, they use 14 snowplows mounted on either 10-wheel dump trucks or a bobtail truck.

Six snowplows work Stansbury Park. One is located in Ibapah. The remaining seven are dispersed throughout unincorporated Tooele County.

Main roads, with consideration for school bus routes, are plowed first, according to Anderton.

Each snowplow is equipped with a 12-foot wide steel blade, divided into three foot sections. The blades have a carbide insert.

Anderton described the plow blade as “floating” across the surface of the road, allowing snow to be removed down to the pavement without damaging the road’s surface.

So far in 2019, the county has purchased 2,721 tons of salt for roads. If purchased in 40 pound bags that would be 136,050 bags of salt.

The bill for all that salt adds up to a $48,461, almost half of the $95,000 the county budgeted for salt in 2019.

The county buys salt locally from Broken Arrow Construction, of Lake Point.

When a storm hits, County snowplow crews prefer to get out and attack the snow early.

“It not only allows us to clear the roads before people start commuting,” Anderton said. “If we can get to the roads before people drive on them and pack the snow down, it’s easier to plow the road.”

Wet snow comes off roads easier, but it’s heavier and does more damage to mailboxes, according to Anderton. Dry snow sticks to the pavement, he said.

In 2018 the county road department worked 14 storms. It bought a total of 5,035 tons of salt for $89,674.