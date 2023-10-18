October was designated as Crime Prevention Month in 1984 by President Ronald Reagon as an attempt to raise awareness about crime prevention and safety measures, as well as promote community engagement and law enforcement partnerships.

During National Crime Prevention Month local law enforcement officers will help citizens learn how to thwart crime and protect themselves and their properties.

“This month serves as a reminder to us all to renew our commitment to promoting awareness about crime prevention and personal safety,” Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said. “Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility.”

The observance involves law enforcement agencies, community organizations, schools, and local government entities working together to provide resources, information, and tips to help individuals and communities protect themselves and reduce the occurrence of crime. It also serves as an opportunity for communities to come together to address and prevent various forms of criminal activities, fostering a safer and more secure environment for residents.

Wimmer provided crime prevention tips for community members and neighborhoods in the areas of neighborhood watch, improved lighting, maintained landscaping, and home security.

“Establish or join a neighborhood watch program where residents work together to keep an eye on each other’s properties and report suspicious activities to law enforcement,” Wimmer suggested.

“Ensure that streets, walkways, and common areas are well-lit to discourage criminal activity and increase visibility,” he continued. “Also ensure to maintain well-kept yards and gardens, which can deter criminals and signal a sense of community pride and vigilance.”

As far as home security measures go, Wimmer suggested residents keep doors and windows located and install quality locks; install residential security systems with exterior cameras or doorbell cameras and alarms; and secure garage doors.

Other tips included creating an emergency contact list, removing graffiti from homes and yards quickly, practicing online safety, and locking mailboxes.

“Remembering that neighborhood safety is a shared responsibility and collaboration among residents, law enforcement, and community organizations is essential for effective crime prevention,” Wimmer said.

During Crime Prevention Month, law enforcement officers want to remind the public that local officers are doing their best to prevent crime in neighborhoods.

“If there are things we can do as a police department to be proactive and deter crime we would want to do that,” Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer Colbey Bentley told the Transcript. “Deterring crime makes our lives easier and citizens’ lives easier as well.”

Some of the main duties Tooele City officers perform as a prevention effort is patrolling neighborhoods to look for suspicious activity, checking for open garage doors and windows and notifying residents if doors or windows are left open, Bentley said.

Members of the community can help deter crime by being proactive and reaching out to police.

“Sometimes residents are unaware of the different resources that are offered by the police department,” Bentley said. “If there is speeding in a certain area, we can put a speed trailer out that helps remind people of the speed… People can request extra patrols in their area if there is suspicious activity or increased foot traffic at night. There are little things like that that people can do … Call the police department and see which resources we have.”

Community members may also call the police department to let them know there is a drug problem in their neighborhoods, Bentley said.

“Don’t be afraid to call the police department,” Bentley said. “We are out and about and here to help.”

Grantsville City Police want to remind residents not to take their safety for granted.

“It’s always good to get reminders as we go throughout our lives,” Lt. Jeffery Watson said. “A lot of people take their safety for granted and take the safety of their property for granted. It’s good to have a reminder of the little things we can do to keep ourselves and properties safe.”

Each year around the holidays, vehicle burglaries rise in Grantsville. Residents can prevent burglaries by ensuring they take a few extra safety measures.

“Make sure you aren’t leaving things in your car—things that can be seen,” Watson said. “Don’t leave a purse on the seat even if the car is locked. Put valuables in the trunk or cover it with a cargo cover or blanket. The only thing keeping someone from walking away with that item is them breaking the window and reaching inside and grabbing it. In three seconds, someone can be on their way.”

Speaking of vehicle safety, residents should always lock the doors to their cars, avoid leaving their keys in the vehicle, never leaving important documents in the car, and take all valuables out every night, Watson said.

To report an emergency crime in progress, please call 911. Those with a non-emergency should dial 435-882-5600 and select the option for dispatch.

Even if a cell phone has no service from a provider or is out of a service area and cannot make regular calls or send texts, any phone with a battery is capable of calling 911.