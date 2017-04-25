I recently received a contribution letter for a donation to show our honor, respect, and to always remember the National Law Enforcement officers of America. I feel it’s our duty, responsibility and great showing of appreciation to donate whatever possible. Let’s show how this town is grateful and supportive of law enforcement officers who serve and support for our safety and security at great risks as these past years have shown us. Display the sticker for all to see our honor, respect and gratitude.

John Rathbun

Tooele