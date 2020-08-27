It’s still not too late to self-respond to the 2020 Census

A self-response now may avoid a door knock by a census taker ♦

It’s not too late to respond to the 2020 Census online,by phone or by mail, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Householders can complete the census questionnaire online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by returning the paper form in the mail, according to Coralys Ruiz Jimenez, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist for Utah.

So far 68.7% of Utah households have already responded to the 2020 Census with the response rate for Tooele County at 69.5%. Davis County leads the way with a 79.8% self-response rate, according to the Census Bureau.

Census takers started knocking on doors earlier this month in an effort to count households that haven’t responded.

It is less likely that a census taker will visit households later this summer of the hea df household or their representative completes the questionnaire by email, phone, or mail, according to Jimenez.

Householders should respond using the address where they were living on April 1, 2020 and include anyone who was living with them at that time.

The once-a-decade population count is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

The results of the census determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Responses to the census inform planning and funding decisions for emergency and disaster response, healthcare and hospitals, schools and education, roads and bridges, and other vital community resources.

“Census responses shape the future for everyone, whether you live in a city or a small town, a rural area, on a boat, or in an RV.,” said Jimenez. “It impacts children, college students, and adults of all ages.”

If someone from the Census Bureau knocks on a door they will be easy to spot with their identification badge, which will have their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

All census takers have been trained on social distancing protocols, will be issued personal protective equipment and will follow local guidelines for its use.

Answers to the 2020 Census questionnaire are strictly confidential and protected by law. Census responses cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way. Responses are only used to produce statistics, according to Jimenez.