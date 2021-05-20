It’s time to renew your business license

Are you a Tooele County Business Owner? If you are, it’s business license renewal season. All Tooele County business licenses are due for renewal on June 30. You should have received an email with instructions on how to renew online and the due dates. If you have not received your email yet, please visit clerk.tooeleco.org/business/renewal to renew now and avoid late fees. Questions? Just give us a call at 435-843-3143.

Are you a Tooele County resident looking to start your own business? Come pay us a visit in the Clerk’s Office at 47 S. Main St., Room 318, to pick up a business license application. We will be moving our new applications online soon for a seamless and convenient experience, but until then, we look forward to seeing you in person. We love our local businesses!

The new Tooele County Council has certainly changed things up for us in the Clerk’s office. Besides the regular council business meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month, they hold a work meeting on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays. The work meetings are usually held to only two hours, but are extremely interesting. This is where decisions are discussed, hashed out, and sometimes even argued about! If you want to know what went into a decision the council makes at the business meetings, the work meetings are where you need to be. All council meetings can be accessed by the Zoom link included on all agenda’s and can be found by going to agenda.tooeleco.org/onbaseagendaonline. Go to the type and date of the meeting and the agenda will pop up. The more the merrier!

Tenille Tingey is the Chief Deputy Clerk for Tooele County