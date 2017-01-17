J Don Garcia, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2017, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born May 10, 1924 to Jose and Eva Garcia. He married Nona May Clark on March 5, 1950, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 17, 1954. They had six children: Gary (Lannie), Gloria, Robbin, Gus, David (Debbie) and Kriss (Amy), 18 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. He proudly served as Gunner’s Mate First Class in the United States Navy onboard the USS Makin Island and was a proud WWII veteran, serving from 1943-1946. He was later given the title of Honorary Chief by CMDCM Verschueren on June 6, 2013. He was an active and faithful member of the LDS Church. He founded Garcia Construction and was always willing to help others, hiring many family and friends.

J Don touched so many lives in Tooele County through his hard work and dedication. All who knew him loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and has left us all with so many cherished memories. He will truly be missed.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, with a viewing from 10 a.m.-noon and funeral services immediately following. Services will be held at the Tooele 6th Ward, 253 S. 200 East, Tooele, UT 84074.