Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 16, 2022
Jack and Pamela Giles

Jack and Pamela Giles 1Jack and Pamela Giles will celebrate 50 years of marriage Aug. 18, 2022.

Jack and Pamela Giles 2Jack and Pamela were married Aug. 18, 1972, in Tooele, Utah, and later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple Aug. 18, 1976.

They are the parents of five children: Marcel (Lynnell) of Sandy, Utah; Ryan of Tooele, Utah; Chad of Logan, Utah; Tyson (Erin) of Stansbury, Utah; Mikal (Josh) of Spanish Fork, Utah.

They are the proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren (number 11 on the way): Kaiya, Jackson, Elliot, Porter, Harper, Remi, Kamry, Kendall, Aystin, Dakota.

They are planning a family celebration later this fall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top