Jacob City fire 93% contained as of July 19

The Jacob City Fire that began July 9 burned 4,185 acres and is 93% contained as of press time Tuesday morning.

Monday evening, a Great Basin Team five, a team consisting of around 100 firefighters, held a public meeting in Stockton at their baseball field where more than 100 concerned citizens and residents attended to hear about monsoonal moisture and possibility of post-fire debris flow.

Post debris flow may be an issue for those living near the fire. Individuals should prepare by digging a channel or putting sandbags out, according to firefighters.

Basement flooding is also a possibility.

“When we have a large fire, a lot of the ground cover gets taken up, like grass and dead vegetation,” Jon Smith, North Tooele Fire District public information officer said. “The only thing that remains is the burned debris, and mud. So, when we get rain following a large fire like this, there’s not a lot of vegetation to channel that water into the natural inlets and outlets the way it has been going for the past so many years. What tends to happen is water slides down the mountain, picks up mud and debris, and it ends up at the bottom of the hill.”

Post debris flow may also include rocks, soil, vegetation, and boulders moving downhill.

The fire began just after 2:30 p.m. on July 9 at the Jacob City Trail Head.

The fire traveled quickly, because of dry conditions, low humidity, high wind speeds, and high temperatures, and the area was evacuated.

The fire was named the “Jacob City Fire’’ because it started at the trailhead to Jacob City, even though the fire never reached Jacob City itself.

By day three, a Type Two Incident Team was called out and there were more than 400 firefighters from all over the country working to put out the fire. Since then, most of those firefighters have gone home and now the fire is being handled by a local Type 4 team, consisting of local fire agencies with around 100 or less firefighters.

Firefighters that camped out near the fire line have started to be withdrawn with some sent home. On the July 18 fire report the number of personnel working on the fire dropped to 373 from a peak of 494.

Also as of July 19, on the west end of the fire, suppression repair and seeding of dozer lines was completed. Helicopters continue to backhaul supplies and equipment. The hot spot at the head of Soldier Creek drainage has not expanded.

“We are very grateful to the women and men from all over the country who came to protect our county,” Smith said.