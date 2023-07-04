Jaden Torgeson wins Tooele Kiwanis Club 5K Freedom Run

After a lengthy streak of first-place finishes at Tooele’s 5K races, Hawk Call came in second to his friend Jaden Torgerson in the male open category of Tooele’s annual 5K. Torgeson — who finished with a time of 14:57.51 — narrowly beat Call, who finished at the 15:05.46-minute mark.

Third-place runner, Evan Reinhart, crossed the finish line at the 16:27.51-minute mark of the race.

Additionally, Casey Mossholder (first), 13-year-old Adaline Dangerfield (second) and Zoe Call (third) finished in the top three in the female open.

Full results will be posted in Thursday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin.

This story has been updated to reflect the spelling of Casey Mossholder’s name.