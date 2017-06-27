James “Jim” Robert Morris

James Robert Morris was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Washington, Pennsylvania to Peter Leslie Morris and Laura Mae Miller. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at home in Tooele.

Jim was in the Army (including Reserves) for 39 years. In the 1950s he served as an intelligence officer for four years in Germany. He retired as a chief warrant officer (W4).

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and served as Worshipful Master.

Jim worked in purchasing and procurement for his entire career. He worked at McGraw Edison in Pennsylvania, transferred to Tooele Army Depot and subsequently retired from EG&G (a national defense contractor).

He married Judy Evans DeSpain on May 18, 1991. He had four children from a previous marriage.

Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; children David (Cathy), Roberta Holzer, Rebecca Seybert (Dee), and Peter (Wendy); step-children Karen DeSpain, Russell DeSpain (Teresa), Michael DeSpain (Cheryl); 21 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a special niece Jackie Longo (Jerry).

He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, stepson Loyd DeSpain, and son-in-law Mel Seybert.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at the Tooele Fourth Ward Chapel, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele. Viewing and visitation are at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

Interment is with military honors at the Tooele City Cemetery.

Thank you to Canyon Home Health Care and Hospice (especially Cherylynn, Kelly and Guy) and Tate Mortuary for their caring services.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Jim’s name.