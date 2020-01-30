Heaven has gained the perfect man.

James Leonard (Hap) Lougy passed away Jan. 29, 2020. He was married to his true love and soul mate, Charlene Lougy for 70 years, together they had five children.

Hap is survived by his wife Charlene; sons Jim (Jody) and Monty; daughters Cindy Perry and Leisa (Mark) Bankhead, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hap was preceded in death by his son Donald.

Hap was an amazing husband, a perfect father, and a larger than life grandfather and great-grandfather. Hap never met a stranger, to know him was to love him. Hap was the most loving, selfless person and always put his family first.

Hap retired from Marblehead Lime Company as the assistant plant manager. After his retirement, Hap and Charlene spent 25 wonderful years as snowbirds in St. George. Some of our fondest family memories are the vacations we got to enjoy at grandpa’s and grandma’s in St. George.

In our eyes, no one will ever compare. We will miss you so much; our lives will never be the same without you.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10-11 a.m. at Tate Mortuary. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery at a later date.