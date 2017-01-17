James Martin Burkett

1927-2017

James “Jim” Burkett, 89, died on Thursday at his home in Park City.

Jim was a man of very few words whose actions spoke volumes. He bravely served our country in World War II and the Korean War by claiming he was older than he was when he enlisted. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is owed a debt of gratitude for our freedom.

He met the love of his life, Jean (Gualtieri) Burkett, in Tooele on Valentine’s Day, 1947. They were married in June 1947 and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. He converted to Catholicism in 1947 and was incredibly devout in his faith. He was often found kneeling in prayer by the side of his bed even when he was too weak to get up by himself. He suffered from debilitating and disfiguring disease for most of his adult life and never complained. Jim always had a quiet dignity that allowed him to bear his personal cross with grace and good humor.

Jim was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman who inspired a love of the outdoors and nature in all that knew him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jean, in 2001 and is survived by his two daughters, Nancy (Park City, Utah) and Joann (Salt Lake City, Utah); his granddaughters, Nicole (San Francisco, California) and Terra (Salt Lake City, Utah); and his favorite niece, Dianna (Erda) and her daughter, Toni (Tooele), both of whom considered him their father and grandfather as he helped raise them.

A vigil to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1505 W. White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. A rosary and funeral mass for Jim will be celebrated at St. Marguerite Catholic Church in Tooele, Utah, on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning at 11 a.m., with a visitation an hour prior. Interment to follow at the Tooele City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main Street, Tooele, Utah, 84074, (435) 882-0676.