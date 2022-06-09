James Therral Jensen passed away June 5, 2022, at his home in Grantsville surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 3, 1947, to George Therral Jensen and Donna Lee Hendricks Jensen in Salina, Utah, where they lived until James was seven years old and his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.

James was a very devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and friend.

James married the love of his life Teresa Gannon on Oct.28, 1997. They had one son Shawn Gannon Jensen who he loved very much along with his dog Missy.

James was an amazing brother to his sister Ann Dobbs, and sister-in-law Jeanette Ruffing. He was the BEST uncle anyone could ask for to Carrie (Leif) Condon, Douglas (Cyndi) Goalen, Jerame (Hilary) Goalen, Adam Jensen, April Jensen, Alexa Dobbs, Micah Dobbs; and to many great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

James had a great love for life with many interests and hobbies. He loved John Wayne, old westerns, rodeos, old cars, car shows, and drag races. He loved building motors and teaching all who wanted to learn about it. James was blessed with the gift of gab; he loved talking to people.

James had a huge heart and loved his family and all his friends, old and new ones, that he met on his journey in life. Most of all he loved his wife Teresa with all of his heart. He loved all the adventures together, such as horseback riding, going to concerts, and trips they took together enjoying each other and being silly together.

James loved spending time with Shawn in the truck riding around listening to loud music and Shawn always saying to him “James is a good guy.” Shawn had that right, for sure James was one of the very best guys out there. He treated everyone like family and pinched them all.

James with be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

We love you James.

James was preceded in death by his father Therral, mother Donna; brother Neal; sister-in-law Rese, brother-in-law Dennes; sisters-in-laws Rosi, Sam and Jodi.

Funeral services will be held at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee St., Grantsville, Utah, on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services, both at the church. Burial will be in the Grantsville City Cemetery in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and home health care that have helped along the way.

In lieu of fresh flowers due to Teresa’s severe asthma, please send plants or artificial flower arrangements. Thank you.