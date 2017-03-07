James Thomas

James Grant (Jimmy-John) Thomas passed away suddenly on Feb. 9, 2017. He was born June 14, 1949, to Roy Raymond and Annette Farmer Thomas in Stockton, California, moved to Tooele, Utah, in 1962, and made Utah his home. He graduated with the Tooele High School Class of 1967 and continued to maintain friendships with many of his classmates. Jim worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, was skilled in cabinetry, building maintenance, and had many other vocational skills. Jim was currently employed at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course and was an avid golfer. He was big hearted, loving, thoughtful, kind, and helpful to everyone he met. Jim was blessed with many talents, wrote poetry, was a songwriter, and was dedicated to his music. He played in many bands over his lifetime, had a wonderful voice and shared his love of music with all. Instruments included guitar, Dobro, harmonica, mandolin, drums, banjo and keyboard. Jim is survived by the love of his life, his precious, beloved Peggy Spradling; sisters Donna Braham (Howard) and Karen Marcus (Rand); son Taylor Thomas (Jammie); stepsons, Sheb, Justin and Chance Spradling; daughter Sharon Thomas; grandsons Tyler, Jake, Chance, Anthony, Johnny and Tommy; granddaughters Casey, Destiny and Mercedes; and two great-grandchildren Atakiss and Airelei. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Annette. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 10 at the Moose Lodge, 1100 E. Vine Street, Tooele, Utah, at 2 p.m.