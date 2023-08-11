Bonnie Jan Gutierrez Abugharbieh, 66, originally from Tooele, Utah, and long-time resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away July 6, 2023. Jan was born Sept. 15, 1956, in Salt Lake City to Joe Lecruz and Rosalie Naranjo Gutierrez. Jan was a proud Native American and member of the Santa Clara Pueblo Tribe, New Mexico.

Jan graduated from Tooele High School in 1974. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served an LDS mission to Roanoke, Virginia. Jan graduated with a BS degree in business education from Brigham Young University; and received an MA degree in public administration from Baruch College-CUNY.

While at BYU, Jan was a member of the BYU Program Bureau and served as an ambassador touring the US, Mexico and South America performing music and dance. She was employed by IBM in Salt Lake City and later in Seattle, Washington.

In 2002, Jan required and received a kidney transplant and could not work full-time. She dedicated her life to serving as a patient advocate for Native Americans with diabetes, renal and other chronic diseases. She served on many boards and committees to promote and improve Indian Heath Services. She also served as a volunteer for Native American Community Cable and Public Access TV in Albuquerque.

Jan is survived by sisters Gerri McQuistan, Farmington, New Mexico; Myra Lockie, Stansbury Park, Utah; Auntie Nina Motah, Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico; and leaves behind neices, nephews and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Joseph Gutierrez; forever companion Stan Cavis; and young nephew Jarom Bryan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Tooele 2nd Ward Church, 580 N. 270 East, Tooele, Utah. A private burial will be held in Tooele.