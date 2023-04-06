Jan Patricia Leavell Magdaleno, wife of Arthur Magdaleno Jr., born September 16, 1945, passed April 1, 2023, in Stansbury Park, Utah.

Jan was born and raised in San Pedro, California by Walter and Mary Leavell. She had one brother, Michael Leavell, who preceded her in death. Jan and Art raised two children, Lori Marie Hicks nee Magdaleno and John Arthur Magdaleno. Jan has one son-in-law, Marc Hicks, and five grandchildren; Ryan, Alley, Brooke, Madison, and Kaitlyn, as well as three great-grandchildren; Gemma, Dixson, and Fallon.

Jan will be so missed, not just by her family with whom she would travel, cook, paint fun things for the holidays and have coffee and breakfast dates, but also by the Syndells, a group of lifelong friends/ family with whom she would take yearly trips to Palm Springs or Catalina Island.

Jan, or Nana, had a way of making all of those around her feel like family. She would make sure to include all friends and relatives in any get-together or holiday celebration, always making sure everyone knew how important they were to her.

Wherever Nana went, a cloud of warmth was left in her wake that seemed to envelop those who were lucky enough to be around her. As the saying goes, “sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart,” and Nana certainly filled ours.

A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.