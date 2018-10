Janeen Theobald Gustafson passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Cloyd and Connie Theobald. She married David Gustafson (divorced). Survived by: one son, William Wallace Gustafson and his wife, Elizabeth. Funeral services on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Tooele 13th Ward Chapel, 1025 Southwest Drive. Visitation at 1:30 p.m. Janeen’s body was cremated. Full obituary at didericksenmemorial.com.