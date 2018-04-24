Janet Ruby Clark passed away at age 79, on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Tooele, Utah, where she had resided for the past several years. Jan was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Brigham City, Utah. Her parents were Ruby and Ed Foglesong. The family moved from Malad, Idaho, to Grantsville, Utah, where she met her first husband Reed Smith. Together they had three children. They later divorced.

Jan loved to crochet and do crafts. She adored her family and had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her beloved dog, PJ, who had passed away.

Jan is survived by her children: Wayne (Bonny) Smith and Danny Smith; siblings, Wayne Johnston, Karen Ball, Marlene Udy and Earla Bryant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice Millward and Roxie Anderson; and by her daughter (and best friend) Jade Marie Patrick.

God Bless you.