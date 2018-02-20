Janice Marvlen Peasnall

Janice Marvlen (Booth) Peasnall, 77, joined her best friend and eternal partner, Vern, on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. She passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends in the Tooele Beehive Home. Janice was born May 30, 1940, in Tooele to James J. and Alice (Fox) Booth. She married Vern Clark Peasnall on Dec. 17, 1956, and later solemnized their marriage in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 27, 1975.

Janice retired from the Tooele Valley Nursing home after 40 years of outstanding service. She thoroughly enjoyed her 10 years of service at the Salt Lake Temple. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and served in many different church callings. Her favorite was working with the young women. Janice loved camping, fishing, crocheting, cross-stitching, sewing, making quilts and spending time with her family.

Janice is survived by son, Doug (Denise) of Tooele, Utah; son, Brent (Tess) of Tooele, Utah; daughter, Lori (Brad) Mowry of West Point, Utah; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; parents, James and Alice; and two siblings, Charles and Dennis.

The family would like to thank the Beehive home staff for their outstanding and loving care during her time spent there. They treated her like family and even called her Mom. Also, the family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice for its outstanding care and service.

A memorial service will be held, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at 12 p.m. at the Tooele Stake Center located at 253 S. 200 East, Tooele. Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Tooele City Cemetery.