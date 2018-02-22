Janis Kirk Allen of Tooele, Utah, passed away Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, following a valiant battle against cancer.

Janis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 22, 1955, to Floyd and Klea Kirk.

Janis grew up in Tooele where she attended local schools and served as senior class secretary for Tooele High School’s class of 1973.

Shortly after graduation, Janis married Steve Allen and they raised two children, Jayme and Kirk. They divorced after 38 years.

After working in security at Tooele Army Depot, Janis pursued her professional career. She positively influenced the lives of others while serving in executive assistant positions at U.S. West Communications, the University of Puget Sound, Tooele County Health Department, and most recently for the owner of Miller Motorsports Park. Along her career path, she attended the University of Phoenix.

Janis’s gracious heart, kind words, and sparkling personality will be forever remembered by her countless friends that she made while living and working in Tooele, Sandy, Stansbury Park, St. George; Aurora, Colorado; and Puyallup, Washington.

She recently married Harold Knocke and they have lived in Tooele for the past year.

In addition to her husband, Harold and former husband, Steve, the following survive Janis: children, Kirk Allen (Sandy, Utah), Jayme Aumann (Bella Vista, Arkansas), Sara Knocke (Tooele) and Suzanne Knocke (Ward, Arkansas); grandchildren, Lily Aumann, Daniel Aumann, and Wyatt Sheehan; brother, Steve Kirk and sister, Kayleen Rowberry.

In accordance with Janis’s wishes, her family and friends will host a “Celebration of Life” on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. at the Tooele Elks Lodge, 61 N. Main Street (directly west of the post office). All are invited.

“Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever.” We all love you, Janis.