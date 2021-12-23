January starts once a week print edition

As announced in the Dec. 16, 2021 edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, the Transcript Bulletin Publishing Company will print and distribute one edition of the newspaper each week.

That once a week paper will be printed on Tuesday each week and delivered early that evening to the post office so it can be delivered with the Wednesday mail.

That doesn’t mean we’re reducing the amount or quality of our reporting.

When you open the Transcript Bulletin on Wednesday, the contents will be fresh and relevant, with watchdog news from local government, the latest in high school sports, new businesses and the county’s economy, feature stories about local people and places, information about community happenings and accomplishments of our residents and community groups.

The decision to mail the paper, instead of using carriers, was made after consulting with other once a week newspapers around the state. Most once a week newspapers in Utah are mailed to subscribers, because the newspapers found that recruiting and retaining carriers for a once a week delivery was difficult.

We will miss our carriers. I remember being the substitute carrier for our local daily paper when I was in junior high. I enjoyed the cash and I did it regularly, allowing me to get to know some of the customers, which were my neighbors.

There was one that had a hidden paper box to the left of her garage door. I had to know which siding shingle to lift to reveal the opening where the paper was to be placed. And then here was another house where the paper was to be left inside the screen door. Most didn’t want us messing with their screen doors. The paper went partially under the doormat to keep it from blowing away.

Nevertheless, when you open up your first paper of the year you will find a few other changes.

The Transcript Bulletin will be printed with smaller pages, but there will be more of them.

After a long discussion, the Transcript Bulletin will follow the latest national trend for printed newspapers and be printed in what is called a “tabloid” or “compact” format with an 11 inch by 17 inch page.

After all, historians attribute the development of the broadsheet format — our current large page size — to a tax on newspapers imposed by Britain in 1712. The tax was based on the number of pages in the paper. Larger pages meant lower taxes. It made sense back then, but things have changed in the last 310 years. Now it’s time to think about what works best for our readers.

Readers of newspapers that have switched to the compact format report that they like the new format. They find it easier to hold, easier to browse, and easier to read.

Likewise, you will see a difference in the layout and organization of the compact format along with more use of local contributing writers as we continue to emphasize the news, stories and people of our community.

Yes, the Transcript Bulletin’s website, tooeleonline.com, will be updated regularly with news, columns, features and sports.

Readers will be able to go to tooeleonline.com and get the latest news at any time.

Currently, we have occasionally posted a breaking news story online between printed editions, but for the most part the website was updated twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the paper was ready for printing.

We anticipate that these online stories will be updated with new information as the story develops. The frequent online updates means you won’t have to wait for a printed paper to get the news.

More use of our online format will also eliminate the limits of the finite space of a printed paper, allowing for increased content for readers with the use of more photos, text and graphics.

The once a week printed paper will contain the latest version of online stories and other news that will appear for the first time in the print edition.

As the new year approaches, remember, you will still get a printed paper at your home once a week, frequent updates will be available online and we will maintain our commitment to a high level of journalistic integrity and quality while continuing to deliver local news and unique features about our community that are unavailable from any other source.