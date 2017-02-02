January’s generous storms boost mountain snowpacks

Snow Survey Supervisor Randy Julander is delighted with January’s snowstorms in Tooele County. According to local SnoTel sites, the overall snow-water equivalent is 173 percent of median.

“January was fantastic. It was a huge month,” he said. “As of now, Tooele Valley is close to its April 1 peak snow value. This means that every storm from here on out adds icing to the cake.”

Julander tracks snow totals for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Utah.

“If we have average accumulation from here on out (in Tooele County), we will end up in the top one-third of average snow years,” he added. “If we get the worst possible accumulation, we still should have average or better. There is a distinct possibility of having a top 10 percent kind of year.”

Current SnoTel readings have Rocky Basin at 18.7 inches of snow-water equivalent, Mining Fork at 17.1 inches and Vernon at 12.2 inches. Snow-water equivalent is the amount of water contained in snowpack.

Time will tell, however, how much of that water will make it to local reservoirs. Grantsville Reservoir is currently at 600 acre-feet or 18 percent capacity; Vernon is at 140 acre-feet or 23 percent capacity; and Settlement is at 300 acre-feet or 30 percent capacity.

Tooele Valley’s water totals improved from dismal in October and November to above normal in December and January, according to readings from Ned Bevan, local cooperative weather observer for the National Weather Service.

A dry October saw only 0.63 inches of precipitation and no snow in Tooele City. Normally in October, Tooele receives 1.81 inches of precipitation, including 3.8 inches of snow.

Totals in November were about normal, but December totals were considerably better with 2.32 inches of precipitation compared to normal precipitation of 1.40 inches. Tooele also received 18.5 inches of snow in December, which was nearly two inches more than normal.

What excited Julander was January’s snowfall and above-normal precipitation. Precipitation came in at 2.06 inches compared to a normal of 1.07 inches. According to Bevan’s readings, Tooele received 20.5 inches of snowfall last month, compared to a normal snowfall of 12.7 inches.

January readings put Tooele above normal for the first four months of the water year with 6.80 inches of precipitation compared to a normal of 6.08 inches, and 46.6 inches of snow compared to normal of 43.5 inches.

The average high temperature in January was 34.9 degrees with an average low of 26.5 degrees, according to Bevan. The maximum high was 52 degrees, and maximum low was 31 degrees. The minimum high was 27 degrees and minimum low was -4 degrees.