Jazz wrap up summer-league play in Vegas

Center Bradley impresses, Oni earns contract ♦

The Utah Jazz went 2-3 during the annual NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, ending their trip to Sin City with back-to-back losses to Charlotte and Houston on Thursday and Saturday.

However, the summer league was less about wins and losses and more about development. On that front, it would be hard to argue that the Jazz’s stay in Las Vegas was anything but successful, particularly for center Tony Bradley, who averaged a double-double at 19.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Bradley’s rebounding numbers tied him with Denver’s Jarred Vanderbilt and Terrance Mann of the L.A. Clippers for the top spot among all Summer League players.

Meanwhile, 2019 second-round draft pick Miye Oni signed a three-year contract with the Jazz after averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in five games in Las Vegas. Oni was one of three second-rounders on Utah’s summer-league roster, along with Justin Wright-Foreman and Jarrell Brantley.

In Saturday’s summer-league finale, the Jazz allowed Charlotte to build a 31-15 lead after one quarter and trailed the Hornets 54-30 at halftime on their way to an 84-74 loss. The Jazz never got closer than nine points after Charlotte’s first-quarter outburst, shooting just 37 percent from the field while the Hornets hit 48 percent of their shots. Charlotte also committed just 13 turnovers to Utah’s 21.

George King led the Jazz with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including a 4-of-10 mark from 3-point range. Josh Sharma added 12 points and Stanton Kidd had 10. The Jazz were 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from 3-point range and 9-for-16 (56.2 percent) from the free-throw line as a team.

Kennedy Meeks had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead the Hornets. Dwayne Bacon had 11 points and Isaiah Hicks had 10.

On Thursday, it was a similar story. Houston led 51-38 at halftime on its way to an 87-78 win over the Jazz, who had 21 turnovers and struggled from 3-point range (8-for-27) and the free-throw line (8-for-14). The Rockets had just 13 turnovers and hit 14 3-pointers in the win. Bradley led the Jazz with 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in just 23 minutes, and Willie Reed added 13 points off the bench.

Chris Clemons led five Rockets in double-figures with 19 points. Gary Clark and Johnathan Williams each scored 13, and Chris Chiozza and Zach Thomas each had 12.