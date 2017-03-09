Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, Jeanie Coon Palmer (68), unexpectedly passed away from a serious infection, March 7, 2017. She was born in the hearts of two loving parents, Roland and LaRue Coon, on March 10, 1948. Her arrival was a blessing after years of longing for a baby.

She loved her childhood in Erda, where she spent numerous hours with the Warr and Gull families, who have remained lifelong friends. She also enjoyed cookouts with her cousins and going to girls camp.

Jeanie graduated from Tooele High School in 1966 and then spent several years working at the Army Depot.

She met her husband, Jimmy Dean, at a church activity. They were married on a very cold, foggy day, Dec. 15, 1972, in the Salt Lake Temple. They built their life together in Grantsville.

Jeanie never forgot her Erda roots and spent every summer keeping score at the ballpark and eating burnt hot dogs and brownies. You can take a girl out of Erda but you can’t take Erda out of the girl!

Jeanie also enjoyed her years working at Key Bank. She was a member of the LDS Church and loved her Heavenly Father.

Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was very proud to share their accomplishments with everyone she met. She never missed a game and supported her children in every endeavor.

Her heart of gold made those who were not family feel as if they were. Her greatest attribute was the love and compassion she had for others and an unexpected flower arrangement or a cold Pepsi were her favorite gifts to give.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dean Palmer; children Rick (Amy) Palmer, Kari (Ben) Lawton, Kami (Nate) Brown, Robbie (Mindy) Palmer and Randy (Brittany) Palmer; brother Glen (Marcia) Coon; sister Suzanne (Allen) Adamson; 17 grandchildren who meant the world to her; in-laws Harry and Doris Standing, Beatrice (Dean) Johnson, Brenda (Blaine) Livingston, Treasa (Larry) Perkins, Shirlene (David) Remington, Greg (Deanna) Palmer, Michelle (Troy) Giles, Brett (Cindy) Palmer and DeAnn (Bill) Christiansen; 46 nieces and nephews and countless others too numerous to list.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee Street. A viewing will be held the evening before, at the same location from 6–8 p.m. and also before the funeral from 11 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Grantsville City Cemetery.